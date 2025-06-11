INTERVIEW: Golden Dome missile shield plans delay Russia-US strategic stability dialogue

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. Washington’s plans to build a new missile defense system called the Golden Dome only delay the prospects of restarting the Russia-US dialogue on strategic issues, Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev said in an interview with TASS in his first talk since he started his work in the US capital on March 26.

"It should be specially noted that the plans broadly publicized by the Americans to build the Golden Dome multilayered missile defense at an accelerated pace with its clearly expressed and purely destabilizing space-based component and the declared goals of pre-launch interception of enemy targets delay even further the prospects of the Russia-US dialogue on strategic issues," the diplomat stressed.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asserted earlier that Washington was promptly advancing in developing the Golden Dome missile defense system. The White House acknowledged that the system was designed to "protect our homeland from the threat of foreign missile attack." US President Donald Trump signed an order on the system’s development on January 28.

A joint statement adopted on May 8 after the negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping highlighted that the Golden (Iron) Dome for America program was "deeply destabilizing in nature."

The new US missile shield project envisages building an unconstrained, global, deeply layered and multi-domain missile defense system to protect against any missile threats, including all types of missiles from "peer and near-peer adversaries," the document explains.

This primarily means a complete and ultimate rejection to recognize the existence of the inseparable interrelationship between strategic offensive and strategic defensive arms, which is one of the central and fundamental principles of maintaining global strategic stability, Russia and China said in their joint statement.

The US Golden Dome project also gives additional impetus to the further development of kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities providing for the left-of-launch defeat of missile weapons and the infrastructure that supports their employment, the document says.

The situation is further aggravated by the fact that the Golden Dome project also envisages significantly strengthening the arsenal of capabilities to conduct combat operations in space, including the development and orbital deployment of interception systems, turning outer space into an environment for placing weapons and an arena for armed confrontation, Moscow and Beijing warned.