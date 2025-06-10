Dealing with US nuclear fuel at Zaporozhye plant requires dialogue with US — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. It’s impossible to resolve the issue concerning US nuclear fuel at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant without engaging in dialogue with Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"Resolving this matter without dialogue with the Americans is clearly impossible. That’s an obvious fact," he said in response to a question on the issue.

Ryabkov also commented on Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev’s request for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to mediate efforts to address the issue of US nuclear fuel at the ZNPP. "The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is a Russian nuclear facility, which is operated by Rosatom personnel and the corporation’s subsidiaries. As far as I understand, the director general of the state corporation opined that given the circumstances, that is, prolonged efforts to replace Russian-made fuel assemblies with US-designed ones, a number of questions arise, including legal ones, such as, what to do with the US-made nuclear fuel that remains at the site," the senior Russian diplomat noted.