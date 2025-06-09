MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Kiev is using completely implausible excuses for disrupting the exchange of prisoners of war and soldiers’ bodies, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS at a news briefing.

"We have seen and heard a hundred different excuses, justifications, and so on, but it is hardly possible to consider [them] credible," he emphasized.

Over the weekend, Vladimir Medinsky, Russia’s chief negotiator with Kiev and an assistant to the Russian president, announced that Russia had launched a humanitarian operation to transfer over 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers back to Ukraine, in accordance with the Istanbul agreements. Additionally, Russia aimed to facilitate the exchange of wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war under the age of 25. However, Russia’s good-faith efforts were met with an unexpected response from Kiev, which postponed the exchange process indefinitely without providing any clear explanation.

The Ukrainian authorities have offered no justification for their refusal to proceed with the exchange. Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of the now-banned Opposition Platform - For Life party, has accused Kiev of attempting to avoid paying compensation to the families of fallen military personnel.