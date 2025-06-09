Russia-US relations more normal now than under Biden administration — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington are already in a more stable situation now than they were under the administration of former US leader Joe Biden, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing the Future Forum 2050.

"I think we are already facing a more proper, more balanced situation now than how things stood in our relations under the Biden administration which, honestly speaking, following an encouraging summit between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and Biden in June 2021 in Geneva, did not see a U-turn but rather made a full 360-degree turn, blocking all channels of communication," he said.

On June 4, Putin and Trump held their fourth phone call this year. During a 70-minute conversation, the two leaders discussed the situation around Ukraine. Putin informed his American counterpart about the results of the Istanbul talks and shared his assessment of the terror attacks perpetrated by the Kiev regime.