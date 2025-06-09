Russia developing shipbuilding program until 2050 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The shipbuilding program until 2050 is being developed in Russia in addition to the approved development strategy of Russia’s naval fleet, Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with aif.ru.

"To develop the coordinated strategy [on developing Russia’s naval fleet until 2050], a shipbuilding program until 2050 is being worked out. The document will help plan the entire life cycle of ships, determine their number, the type of ships and vessels to build and the sequence of their mass production," said Patrushev, who also chairs the Maritime Board.

According to him, the implementation of the program will be carried out within the framework of a state program on armaments and a state defense procurement order.

"A separate part of the strategy will be devoted to creating a scientific and technological foundation," he specified, adding that currently, the president’s decree on creating a national research shipbuilding center is in the works. Additionally, at the head of state’s instructions, a draft federal law on shipbuilding in the Russian Federation is being completed. "According to members of the Maritime Board involved in this work, it will help create conditions for the renewal and sustainable development of the shipbuilding industry," Patrushev concluded.