MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. There is no clear understanding yet about another round of negotiations with Ukraine, but communication must continue Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"The communication will definitely continue," Peskov said when asked whether Russia would respond to Ukraine's memorandum in writing or whether there would be a new round of direct talks between Moscow and Kiev.

"Now, depending on how the situation develops, the discussion should, in theory, be about continuing the negotiations, about the next round. For now, there is no clear understanding on this matter," he added.

Peskov recalled that, despite a significant change in the perception of the nature of the Kiev regime, which, after attacks on peaceful trains carrying civilians, had effectively acquired all the characteristics of a terrorist regime, the Russian Foreign Ministry had nevertheless expressed the view that dialogue should continue. "Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the view that, despite this, contacts should still be continued at the working level. The president agreed with this," the Kremlin spokesman noted.