Russia hopes for swift restoration of India-China relations, revival of RIC format — envoy

NEW DELHI, June 9. /TASS/. The normalization of relations between India and China, as well as trilateral cooperation within the framework of the Russia-India-China (RIC) format, is beneficial to all parties and should be revived as soon as possible, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov told Russian reporters.

According to him, the differences between India and China "at this stage are quite serious." "But it is good that dialogue is gradually being renewed. We are extremely interested in restoring an air of trust between the two countries," he said.

The ambassador recalled that cooperation within the RIC format, which had been functioning steadily since the 2000s, was suspended after the 2020 clash on the Line of Actual Control between India and China. "For now, this trilateral mechanism is not operational. But I am confident that we will reach a stage, perhaps quite soon, where we can restart regular trilateral engagement within the RIC framework," Alipov noted. "This is necessary for all participants of this format in terms of discussing security issues, addressing global challenges in the broadest context, fostering economic development, tackling climate change, and much more," he added.

"The three largest countries in Eurasia should not merely coexist in peace but maintain the closest cooperation and friendly relations with one another, collaborating on the widest possible range of issues. That is the only way, there is no alternative. That is what we consistently promote," emphasized the Russian ambassador.

He stated that "overall, no one is opposed, but certain current circumstances are getting in the way, and they must be overcome as soon as possible." "I am confident that they will be. We already note positive signs of dialogue renewal between India and China. They are moving closer towards restoring full-fledged, comprehensive relations. We will do our part to support this trend," he assured.

There is no formally demarcated border between India and China in the Himalayas; instead, the two countries are separated by the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has been a source of tension for decades. The last serious aggravation along it was recorded in May 2020, when clashes took place between the two countries’ militaries in Eastern Ladakh. New Delhi and Beijing deployed 50,000 troops, heavy artillery, tanks, and aircraft to the area. In late October 2024, India and China started mutual withdrawal of troops in the sensitive areas of Depsang and Demchok on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. This followed a bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 23, 2024, their first talks in nearly five years.