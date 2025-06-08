Lavrov, Rubio in touch, keen to maintain ties — MFA

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio remain in constant communication, and both sides are committed to maintaining it, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"The foreign policy chiefs are in regular contact. They have already held seven phone conversations and met in person in Riyadh in February," the deputy minister said. "Of course, the situation surrounding Ukraine and efforts to find a settlement influence our bilateral agenda at every level. We are interested in sustaining stable communication across all subjects of mutual concern," Ryabkov added.

The question of a face-to-face meeting between Lavrov and Rubio will be decided by the presidents of the two countries, he noted.

"As for your question about a potential in-person meeting, it will be determined by the decisions of our presidents," the senior diplomat said. "The specifics and urgency of the issues to be discussed will also play a role," Ryabkov said.