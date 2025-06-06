MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky turned terrorism into the pinnacle of Kiev regime’s ideology and he bears personal responsibility for all perpetrated terrorist attacks, Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the State Duma (the Russian parliament’s lower house) said on Friday.

"Having lost his legitimacy and fighting for his personal power, Zelensky turned terrorism into the Kiev regime’s state ideology," Volodin stated on his Telegram channel.

"He [Zelensky] is personally responsible for terrorist attacks that lead to the deaths of civilians," the senior Russian lawmaker added.

Volodin pointed out that Zelensky does not care a pin about Ukrainian nationals and his country’s future in general.

"This staled remnant of a soap bar seeks for all possible ways to claw hold at his authority at any cost," the Russian lawmaker added.