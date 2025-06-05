Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 80 munitions in past day

BELGOROD, June 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with more than 80 munitions in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"In the Graivoronsky municipal district, the settlements of Gorkovsky and Khotmyzhsk, the villages of Mokraya Orlovka, Novostroyevka-Vtoraya and Spodaryushino came under four bombardments by 28 munitions and attacks by four drones. Last night, explosives dropped from an UAV in the settlement of Khotmyzhsk damaged two private homes, a fence of another household, three outbuildings and three cars, one of which burnt down," the governor wrote.

The Belgorodsky and Borisovsky districts came under attacks by Ukrainian drones, which damaged a private household, a home and an outbuilding. The Volokonovsky district was attacked by ten Ukrainian UAVs, of which five were shot down by air defenses. The attack damaged private homes, he said.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Valuisky municipal district by 11 UAVs, six of which were shot down and suppressed. Air defenses downed ten Ukrainian drones over the Krasnensky, Krasnogvardeisky and Chernyansky districts and the Novooskolsky municipal district, with no casualties or damage, the governor said.

The Shebekinsky municipal district came under one bombardment by two munitions and attacks by 31 Ukrainian drones, of which 25 were suppressed and shot down. A car was damaged in the attack. Last night, a drone detonation in the village of Malomikhailovka damaged two private homes and an outbuilding. The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under eight bombardments by 45 munitions and attacks by 11 Ukrainian drones. The information on the consequences of the attacks is being specified, he said.