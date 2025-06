DONETSK, June 5. /TASS/. Several groups of Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered south of Donetsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a TASS correspondent reported.

Among them are troops from the 23rd separate mechanized, 141st infantry and 110th separate mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces. The majority of them were forcibly mobilized.

Currently, the Ukrainian prisoners of war are in a safe location, receiving necessary aid.