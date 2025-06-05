The British Council barred from returning to Russia — FSB

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The British Council, which has been declared undesirable in Russia, has been barred from returning to the country, but it is possible that the organization will continue to try to exploit Russians blindly, a counterintelligence officer said in a video released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) press office.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office announced that the British Council's activities were declared undesirable in Russia. "Now, after being declared an undesirable organization, we can confidently say that The British Council's return to our country is prohibited," he said. "At the same time, we do not rule out that it will continue its attempts to exploit our citizens," the counterintelligence officer pointed out.

In this regard, the FSB warns Russians against interacting with The British Council, as doing so entails administrative and criminal liability.

Earlier, the FSB stated that Russian security agencies recommend that partners from friendly countries follow Moscow's example and bar The British Council from operating in their countries. "By collaborating with the British and creating favorable conditions for organizations such as The British Council, allowing them to work with youth, future leaders, and politicians, such states risk losing control over important socio-political processes," a counterintelligence officer explained.