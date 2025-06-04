Kremlin confirms Putin, Trump talked over phone

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, held a telephone conversation today, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to TASS.

"Putin and Trump had a telephone conversation," he said.

This was their fourth conversation since the beginning of the year. The previous one took place on May 19, after the first round of revived Istanbul talks between Moscow and Kiev.

In their last telephone conversation, Putin and Trump discussed bilateral relations and the Ukrainian settlement, in particular the idea of memoranda outlining truce terms being exchanged between Moscow and Kiev. Prior to that, the presidents spoke on February 12 and March 18. The talks also touched upon the normalization of relations between Moscow and Washington, as well as various aspects of the settlement in Ukraine.