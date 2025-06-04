Kremlin suggests consulting intelligence on suspect in Ukrainian drone attack

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred the question about whether Moscow would turn to Astana for assistance following reports that a suspect in last weekend’s attacks on Russian military airfields has fled to Kazakhstan to the intelligence agencies.

"I’d rather you asked this from our intelligence agencies which are conducting an investigation," the Russian presidential spokesman told reporters.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Kiev regime had launched a terrorist attack with FPV drones on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions on June 1. Attacks on the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur Regions were successfully repelled. Several aircraft caught fire due to the strikes, but the blazes were quickly extinguished. The ministry also confirmed that there were no casualties among servicemen or civilians and that several suspects were detained.