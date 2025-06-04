MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Kiev regime, together with its Western patrons, has made considerable efforts trying to disrupt the next round of negotiations with Russia in Istanbul, including terrorist attacks, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"The Kiev regime and its EU sponsors have made considerable efforts trying to disrupt the next round of negotiations in Istanbul and thereby torpedo the emerging peace process," she told a news briefing. "They resorted to their favorite terrorist methods."

Zakharova recalled a series of terrorist attacks that occurred between May 31 and June 1 in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. She emphasized, "Let me remind you that school holidays have begun. The Kiev regime is well aware of this."

The Russian Investigative Committee has classified the sabotage against railways and bridges in these regions - incidents that resulted in derailments of passenger, freight, and diagnostic trains - as acts of terrorism. "According to the Investigative Committee, those responsible for the explosions were acting on orders from the Kiev regime," Zakharova asserted.

She extended her condolences, stating, "We express our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those who lost their lives, and we wish a swift recovery to the injured."

Details of attacks in Bryansk, Kursk regions

On May 31, at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time (GMT +3), a passenger train traveling from Klimov to Moscow derailed on a single-track section between Pilshino and Vygonichi in the Bryansk Region. The derailment was caused by the collapse of a road bridge, which Governor Alexander Bogomaz later confirmed was blown up intentionally. The incident resulted in over 100 injuries and seven fatalities. The authorities have classified it as a terrorist act.

In the early hours of June 1, around 3 a.m. (GMT +3), a railway bridge in the Zheleznogorsk district of the Kursk Region was also destroyed, causing a passing train to fall onto a highway. Following these incidents, under the directives of Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee, criminal cases related to both sabotage acts have been transferred to the Main Investigative Directorate.