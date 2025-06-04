Russia’s top security official arrives in Pyongyang, scheduled to meet with Kim Jong Un

PYONGYANG, June 4. /TASS/. On instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu arrived in Pyongyang, where he is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, a TASS correspondent reported.

This is his second visit to Pyongyang in less than three months.

The press service of the Russian Security Council told TASS that the sides are expected to "discuss implementation of certain provisions of the Russia-DPRK treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership, and efforts to perpetuate the memory of Korean warriors, who helped to liberate the Kursk Region."

On top of that, the sides are expected to discuss pressing issues of the international agenda, including the situation around Ukraine.

Shoigu’s previous visit to North Korea took place on March 21. Back then, he was received by Kim Jong Un, and their conversation lasted around two hours. Shoigu said he conveyed Putin’s message to the North Korean leader. They discussed Ukraine and the start of Russia-US dialogue.

On the sidelines of the 13th international meeting of high-level representatives in charge of security issues held last month, Shoigu met with North Korea's minister of state security, Ri Chang Dae.