Russian forces find ways to improve positions despite Ukraine’s mass use of drones

DONETSK, June 2. /TASS/. Russian units are finding opportunities to improve their positions during the liberation of settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), despite the extensive use of drones by Ukrainian forces, DPR head Denis Pushilin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"The primary focus is on the Krasnoarmeysk and Konstantinovka directions, which remain under our observation, as our fighters are making progress there despite the enemy’s extensive use of drones in the Krasnoarmeysk area. Our units are managing to improve their positions, pushing the enemy out of their fortified zones, and effectively cutting off logistics routes, thereby continuing the liberation of DPR territory," Pushilin said.

He added that in the Konstantinovka direction, Russian forces are likewise concentrated on severing logistical lines.