DONETSK, June 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have transferred reserves to the southern Donetsk area to hold the few remaining lines on this section of the line of engagement, Russian security forces told TASS.

"The enemy has transferred the 152nd separate rifle brigade as a reserve to hold the remaining lines and positions under their control. There are not many of them left," the sources said.

They added that the brigade's fighters are poorly trained, as evidenced by the situation in this area.