Russia should have home-grown messenger app that rivals global giants — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin would welcome the emergence of a national messenger service in Russia, but it must be of the best quality, "on par" with foreign alternatives, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing answering a question from TASS.

"The emergence of a national messenger is great, provided that it will be a competitive messenger that is on par, as they say, with foreign alternatives. Because there are many of them out there, and anyone can use them," the Kremlin representative noted.

Peskov added that the more messengers the better, because competition breeds innovation.

"Of course, a national messenger - and not just a single one - should appear in our country," the Kremlin official said.

"There should also be a competitive environment in this field, because worldwide, messengers thrive only in conditions of very, very tough competition," he added.

Earlier, amendments were submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of the parliament, allowing the creation of a multifunctional digital service in Russia. It involves combining several functions at once in one application - state, financial and commercial - using a digital ID. The service is expected to free Russians from the need to carry around a bunch of different documents and certificates, and will also combine on one platform all the useful opportunities for interaction both with the government and with each other.