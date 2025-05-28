Russia watching build-up of NATO troops along its borders with anxiety — Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow is anxiously observing a concentration of NATO troops along the line of contact with Russia, the country’s top diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.

"We are watching a build-up of NATO troops along the entire line of contact with Russia with anxiety," he said.

That line expanded after the once neutral nations, Sweden and Finland, were admitted to the alliance, Lavrov noted. "I wonder what disturbed them in their life as neutral nations," he added.

The 13th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues, under the chairmanship of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, is running on May 27-29 at the National Center RUSSIA. As many as 129 delegations from 105 countries, including members of BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Arab League, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and other international organizations, are taking part.