Russia provides measured response to new EU sanctions — MFA

MAKHACHKALA, May 27. /TASS/. Russia is providing an appropriate response to the introduction of new sanctions by the European Union, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"The most surprising thing is that they [the EU authorities], now, adopting sanctions, understand that they are acting against the interests of their own countries. To be honest, I don't remember anything like this in the world, where their own economies were destroyed with such fanaticism. How are we responding to this? You know very well. We are strengthening our economy, our production. We will always respond in a reciprocal manner in the form in which it is beneficial to us," Zakharova said.

She noted that after 2022 they "moved from the stage of anti-Russian sanctions to the stage of a real trade war, which is part of a hybrid war."

"Today, it seems to me, they already have a new status. I have already said - these sanctions are not only and not so much anti-Russian, but rather directed against the entire global community," she said.

"Look, they hit global logistics - the closure of airspace for Russian transport over Western Europe, for example, the inability to make payments, blocking accounts, sanctions are already being replicated or duplicated in third countries. This hits the entire international community," the diplomat said.

"We are responding on a large scale, raising our economy to a new level, considering that things will not be like they were before and we must remember forever how the West betrayed us once again. They betrayed not only us, but also the world majority," Zakharova concluded.