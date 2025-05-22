THE HAGUE, May 22. /TASS/. The EU sanctions targeting Russia’s Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Defense Troops, as well as specialized research institutes within the Defense Ministry, have been described by Russia’s permanent mission to the OPCW as a reaction from Kiev-supporting countries to the diligent efforts of Russian experts in documenting chemical attacks carried out by the Ukrainian military.

"The sanctions against Russian research institutes, laboratories, and RCBD troops are a response to the successful work of our specialists in exposing terrorist acts and chemical weapons attacks - both those already carried out and being planned by the Ukrainian armed forces," the mission stated.

This is not the first time Western nations have imposed unlawful restrictions targeting Russian enterprises, research institutions, and individuals.

"The OPCW is well aware that opponents, blinded by their desire to defeat Russia, are prepared to resort to any provocation," the mission emphasized. Notably, the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled previous unfounded attempts to accuse Moscow of chemical weapon use, including the Skripals case, which lacked credible evidence.

Meanwhile, on the OPCW platform, Russian representatives, along with representatives from several other states, have condemned these illegal unilateral sanctions and restrictions, calling for an end to such practices. "In this regard, our stance aligns with that of the Non-Aligned Movement countries, emphasizing the importance of promoting international cooperation in the peaceful application of chemistry," the mission told TASS.

On May 20, EU foreign ministers approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia. This package targets 17 individuals, 58 legal entities, as well as entities such as the Russian Defense Ministry's RCBD troops, the 27th Central Research Institute, and the 33rd Central Research Institute.