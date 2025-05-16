IN BRIEF: What is known about Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey

ISTANBUL, May 16. /TASS/. Talks between Russia and Ukraine began in the presidential residence at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul on Friday. The two countries’ delegations are sitting opposite one another at a horseshoe table. Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan made a welcoming speech ahead of the meeting.

TASS has gathered key details about the talks, the first between Russia and Ukraine in three years.

Talks begin

The Russia-Ukraine talks opened with words of greeting from Turkey’s top diplomat, Hakan Fidan, who said this stage of resolving the Ukraine conflict was crucial. It is important to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, Fidan emphasized, adding that Moscow and Kiev will decide for themselves what path the conflict will take next.

At the talks, the two delegations are sitting at a horseshoe table, facing each other, with Turkish officials between them. The flags of Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine adorn the room.

Delay and other contacts

The Russian team of negotiators was ready to start talks on Thursday morning, as agreed, but the Ukrainian delegation did not turn up for the meeting. On May 15, the Russian negotiators held a meeting with Fidan.

Russia’s chief negotiator, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, said the Russian delegation would be waiting for the Ukrainian side from 10:00 a.m. local time (7:00 a.m. GMT) on Friday. Later, a source told TASS that the two sides would sit down with each other at midday (9:00 a.m. GMT).

Foreign officials

Apart from the Turkish side which is hosting the talks, high-profile US officials are taking part, too. Ahead of the Russia-Ukraine talks, a meeting between representatives from Turkey, the United States, and Ukraine was held. It was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US president’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. The Ukrainian side was represented by head of Zelensky’s office Andrey Yermak and Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga. Fidan represented Turkey.

Medinsky will join the talks after a meeting with US officials.

Also, Rubio met in Istanbul with the national security advisers of the UK, Germany and France to discuss the situation around Iran and Ukraine.

Putin’s proposal

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions. He proposed to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul.

Ukraine’s response

On May 15, Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky arrived in Ankara where he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. After the meeting, Zelensky said he would dispatch a delegation to Istanbul where, he shared, Ukrainian negotiators would insist on a ceasefire.

Russian delegation

The Russian delegation, being led by Medinsky, includes Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

Alexander Zorin, first deputy chief information officer at the Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Yelena Podobreyevskaya, deputy head of the Russian presidential office for state humanitarian policy, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department, and Viktor Shevtsov, deputy chief of the Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation are among Russian experts taking part in the negotiations.

Ukrainian negotiators

The Ukrainian delegation is being led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. Also representing Ukraine are First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa, Deputy Chairman of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) Alexander Poklad, First Deputy Chair of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU) Oleg Lugovskoy, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexey Shevchenko, Deputy Chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Vadim Skibitsky, among other senior officials.

Preceding arrangements

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov announced that, in Istanbul, the Russian delegation will discuss political and technical issues. The Russian Consulate General collaborated with the Turkish authorities to select the venue, he said.

On Wednesday evening, Putin chaired a meeting of top government officials. Apart from the team of negotiators, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Viktor Zolotov, the chief of Russia’s National Guard Service, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov, and Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov took part in the meeting. Also, it was attended by all commanders of the battlegroups taking part in the special military operation.

Ukraine’s demands

Kiev says peace with Moscow could only be achieved in the event of a full 30-day ceasefire and a one-for-one prisoner exchange with Russia, Umerov stated.

Kiev refuses to view the current talks with the Russian side in Istanbul as a continuation of the process interrupted by Ukraine in 2022 at the UK’s request, Yermak wrote on his page on X.