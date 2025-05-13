Russian diplomatic missions avert incidents on May 9 despite isolated provocations — MFA

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s diplomatic missions encountered isolated acts of provocation on May 9 but succeeded in avoiding serious consequences, Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told reporters.

"I would like to point out that all Russian embassies and consulates hosted major public events. They largely succeeded in avoiding any undesirable outcomes. Random acts took place but thank God, nothing serious happened," he said in response to a TASS question.

"We hope that it remains this way," the Russian deputy foreign minister added.

Ivanov also pointed out that Russia "was closely monitoring" 80th Victory Day celebrations in other countries "in an online mode."