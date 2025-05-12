Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss Ukrainian settlement — sources

ANKARA, May 12. /TASS/. Prospects for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict were the focus of a phone call between the Turkish and Russian foreign ministers, Hakan Fidan and Sergey Lavrov, sources in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS.

"During their call, the ministers discussed efforts toward establishing peace between Russia and Ukraine," the sources said.

Earlier in the day, the top Turkish diplomat raised the topic of the Ukrainian settlement in his calls with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.