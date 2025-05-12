Kremlin praises Trump’s calls to Kiev to take part in meeting proposed by Russia

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that US President Donald Trump urged Kiev to take part in the meeting proposed by Russia without any conditions.

"The position of US President Donald Trump, who urged the Ukrainian side to take part in the meeting we proposed without any conditions, is also known," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman recalled that during yesterday's telephone conversation with Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed his readiness to do everything possible to host talks.