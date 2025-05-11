NATO countries launch massive anti-Russian campaign before May 9 — Piskarev

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. NATO countries launched a massive anti-Russian campaign on the eve of and during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War, Vasily Piskarev, who heads a State Duma commission, said.

"The State Duma Commission on Investigation of Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs finds that on the eve of Victory Day, NATO countries launched a massive anti-Russian campaign using foreign agents," the commission's Telegram channel quoted Piskarev as saying.

He also noted that the commission had recorded "facts of desecration of war graves and memorials in 15 European countries, a ban on the performance of Soviet songs and marches of the war years, the wearing of Soviet military uniforms and paraphernalia, the demonstration of the Victory Banner and other flags and banners of the USSR."

According to Piskarev, the commission records that year after year the same Western countries "which are in the vanguard of Russophobia (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Baltic states, etc.)," finance and use foreign agents. "This bundle has shown itself this year as well. In particular, foreign agents called for missile strikes on the territory of Russia, held May 9 actions to raise funds for the Ukrainian armed forces," Piskarev noted. In addition, according to him, attempts to ideologically process Russian children in the spirit of distorting the history of the Great Patriotic War, downplaying the role in the victory over Nazism, "rejecting holiday events in which schoolchildren and students participate as ‘propaganda’ and ‘imposed’" continued.

The lawmaker emphasized that despite the threats, Russia traditionally celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War in a broad and dignified manner. "We will take into account the recorded facts of anti-Russian activities in the course of further adjustment of the legislation regulating the activities of persons under foreign influence," Piskarev added.