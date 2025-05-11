MOSCOW. May 11. /TASS/. Russia fully retains the initiative in the Ukrainian issue despite the efforts of Vladimir Zelensky's so-called European friends, senator Andrey Klishas said.

"Despite all the efforts of Zelensky's 'friends', the initiative in the Ukrainian issue is completely on Russia's side, both militarily and diplomatically," Klishas, the chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation and Statehood in the upper house Federation Council, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Ukraine resume direct negotiations and start them on May 15 in Istanbul "where they were held earlier and where they were interrupted.".