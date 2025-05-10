Russia to help Burkina Faso’s counter-terrorism effort - Putin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia and Burkina Faso have the common goal of combating terrorism, and Russia will help the African republic to fight terrorists on its territory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore.

"Today, we are united by a common goal of combating terrorism and extremism. We will continue to help the republic in maintaining the law and constitutional order, assist in cracking down on radical groups, which are still active in some of Burkina Faso’s regions," Putin said.