Russian defense minister holds meeting with his Uzbek counterpart

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has held a bilateral meeting with his Uzbek colleague Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, following the talks, the sides signed a plan on implementing the program of strategic military partnership for 2026-2030.

