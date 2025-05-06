Western intelligence agencies launch large-scale subversive ops against Russia — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Western intelligence agencies have launched a large-scale subversive campaign against Russia in an effort to achieve its strategic defeat, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said in his article published in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Without concealing the expansionist nature of their policy, the collective West has set itself the goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. To this end, Western intelligence services have initiated extensive subversive activity against our country," Shoigu stated.

He further noted that "unprecedented economic sanctions are being imposed, aimed at fomenting public dissent amid a significant decline in the quality of life of Russian citizens.".