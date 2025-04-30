MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The Russian side could not but react to the revival of Nazism in Ukraine, which has begun to influence its government, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at an educational marathon of the Znaniye society.

"Ukraine, unfortunately, turned out to be a country where the sprouts of Nazism began to grow faster than in other European states, and these Nazis began to wander with torches again. Most importantly, they began to exert influence on the government. We could not but respond to this, and our president did what he had to do," Peskov said.

According to him, although the USSR crushed Nazism by taking Berlin, the ideology survived, as its roots run "very deep." "When we say ‘Kiev regime’ now, these are not just empty words," Peskov added.