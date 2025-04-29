Russia ready to establish aviation plant with Belarus — Putin

VOLGOGRAD, April 29. /TASS/. Russia is ready to establish a joint aviation plant together with Belarusian specialists, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

"We agreed that we would expand industrial cooperation, including on account of the joint effort in the sphere of aviation engineering, aviation industry," Putin said. "We are ready thus far to establish a plant together with your specialists, a relevant drone laboratory," he noted.

Belarus "managed to preserve a portion of the aviation industry" of the USSR, the Russian President said. "Cooperation on medium-haul airplanes," Putin added, highlighting the avenue of cooperation.