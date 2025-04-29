Lavrov outlines Russia's approaches to Ukraine at BRICS foreign ministers' meeting

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that during the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in Brazil, he provided a comprehensive outline of Russia’s positions regarding the resolution of the Ukraine crisis.

"Of course, we discussed the Ukrainian situation extensively. We once again elaborated on our fundamental principles for resolving the conflict, emphasizing the need to address and eliminate its root causes," Lavrov explained.

He noted that the reasons for the aggravation of the situation in Ukraine should be looked for "in multi-year attempts to expand NATO eastward up to the Russian borders and absorb Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance, thus creating direct threats to our security."

At the meeting with his BRICS colleagues, Lavrov emphasized "the importance of ending the practice adopted by the Kiev regime of exterminating everything that is in one way or another connected with Russia and the Russian world, including the Russian language, Russian culture, Russian-language media, and the canonical Orthodox Church."

"Most of the participants in the meeting commented on this Ukrainian situation, showing a growing understanding of our approaches, and we will continue this work," Lavrov added.