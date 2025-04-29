Putin highlights need to resist revival of Nazism, intolerance, claims to exceptionalism

VOLGOGRAD, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for making every effort to resist the revival of Nazism, as well as intolerance and claims to exceptionalism.

"We need to make everything possible to resist the revival of Nazism, the spread of the destructive ideas of Russophobia, anti-Semitism, and any form of racism, ethnic and religious intolerance, that is, the so-called exceptionalism, which serves as a cover for claims to global dominance, attempts to put pressure on and interfere in the domestic affairs of sovereign states," he pointed out at the plenary session of an international forum dubbed "Great Heritage - Common Future."

According to the president, the idea that the revival of Nazism is unacceptable is the main lesson of the Great Patriotic War.

The head of state also pointed to an address by the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. He said that "for over three decades, lawmakers from CIS member states have been engaged in a constructive dialogue, sharing experiences and successful legal practices."

Putin emphasized that 2025 had been declared the Year of Peace and Unity in the Fight Against Nazism within the CIS, and many countries carried out "commemorative, social, cultural and educational activities, including the Immortal Regiment march, which has become a truly popular event." "For us, it means honoring the memory of the soldiers who fell in the war and expressing deep gratitude to war veterans, the generation of victors, our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers," Putin stressed.