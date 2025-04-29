SIMFEROPOL, April 29. /TASS/. Residents of the city of Odessa are demonstrating mass disobedience to the Ukrainian authorities and volunteers who are dealing with mobilization issues, a Russian lawmaker told TASS.

Russian presidential aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev told TASS earlier that the vast majority of Odessa residents do not align themselves with the Kiev regime’s values.

"Historically, the Hero City of Odessa has always been a Russian city, through and through. And for decades, this has been a thorn in the side of Ukraine’s authorities as, in fact, Odessa has never had anything in common with Ukraine as a state. It has never accepted the alien ideology and politics of the Kiev rascals. Seeking to intimidate people, they burned dozens of civilians alive, losing Odessa for good. This crime was a point of no return, with Odessa residents totally rejecting the authorities that are being forced on them," said Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, from Crimea.

According to the lawmaker, this is manifested in mass disobedience and the elimination of Ukrainian volunteers working for the territorial recruitment center because Odessa residents are reluctant to fight against the Russian people.