EU puts saving its tarnished reputation above peace in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The EU considers the refusal to support Ukraine as a confirmation of its own strategic failure and puts saving its tarnished reputation above achieving peace, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Brazil’s O Globo.

"The European Union has been sticking with its policy to offer all-round support to the Kiev regime," the top diplomat told the newspaper. "Any other outcome would amount to losing the geopolitical game for it. The EU believes that by ending its support to Ukraine it would demonstrate its strategic incompetence and impotence. In other words, the bureaucrats in Brussels focus on saving their reputation rather than achieving a fair and lasting peace," he emphasized.

The foreign minister pointed to the fact that "instead of facilitating a settlement, the European Union has been seeking to undermine agreements by arguing that there has been little, if any, effort to invite it to contribute to these talks."

"At the same time, the EU is preparing to send military units from NATO countries to Ukraine despite all our warnings that this would be unacceptable," Lavrov emphasized. "Arms deliveries to Kiev are continuing. The EU also plans to ramp up defence manufacturing. They are creating all these coalitions of the willing and discussing ways of creating extra-budgetary mechanisms for procuring more weapons for Kiev," the top diplomat noted.