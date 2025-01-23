Putin, Guinea-Bissau leader discuss cooperation in trade, humanitarian affairs

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone with his Guinea-Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the Kremlin press service reported.

The countries' cooperation was the main topic of the talk.

"Following up on the agreements reached during the talks between Vladimir Putin and Umaro Sissoco Embalo in Moscow in May 2024, they discussed topical issues related to expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, investment, and humanitarian affairs," the Kremlin said in a statement.

It also noted that "the presidents decided to continue personal contacts."

Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov announced an important international phone call earlier. The president himself reported this conversation at the beginning of the meeting of the Strategic Initiatives Agency's board, apologizing for his possible absence from the event for some time. However, Putin did not have to take a break from the ASI meeting, as the call took place later.

Putin and Sissoco Embalo previously met in Moscow on May 9, when the leader of Guinea-Bissau arrived in the capital to attend the Victory Day celebrations.