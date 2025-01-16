Putin orders Cabinet to ramp up placement of Russian companies’ shares on stock exchange

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Cabinet to take measures to ramp up placement of shares of Russian companies on the domestic financial market.

"The Russian government, together with the Bank of Russia - taking into account previously given instructions - shall adopt additional measures to stimulate the placement of shares of Russian joint-stock companies on the domestic financial market, linking the possibility of providing such companies (including companies with state participation) with their entry into the capital market," the list of instructions published on the Kremlin website states.

The Russian government and the Bank of Russia should also provide extra support to entities that attract equity financing. This can be done, in particular, as part of programs to support priority projects and areas of activity for the development of the Russian economy.

Putin also demanded to stimulate demand for shares of Russian companies, while ensuring effective protection of investors' rights and transparency of issuers' activities.

The instructions were given following the results of VTB's investment forum Russia Calling!.