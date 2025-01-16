Russian MFA says strategic partnership deal between EU, Japan risks destabilizing APAC

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The strategic partnership agreement between Tokyo and Brussels threatens stability in the Asia-Pacific, and Russia will respond proportionately, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We are closely following the consistent strengthening of Tokyo's military and political ties with Western European countries, I mean NATO member states," she said at a news conference. "Cast in this light, the military-political outlook of the Japan-EU partnership, which is complemented by Tokyo's accelerated remilitarization, including an unprecedented increase in the defense budget, work to dismantle the constitution's pacifist restrictions, and the creation of a combat strike capability - all this carries obvious risks for the security and stability of the [Asia-Pacific] region. At a minimum, this is about raising tensions and stimulating an arms race in the Asia-Pacific, and this is appropriately reflected in our defense strategy and will inevitably entail proportionate measures."

According to Zakharova, the agreement between Japan and the EU is fully in line with Brussels' policy of spreading its influence in the Asia-Pacific.

"Brussels uses the tenet that security in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region is interconnected as a pretext for spreading its military and political influence in the region and imposing its geopolitical role here," the diplomat said.

Earlier, the EU and Japan concluded an agreement on strategic, security and defense partnership. Tokyo has recently focused on developing relations with Europe in such areas as security, stating that the security of Europe and Asia are indivisible. The Kyodo news agency reported that the two sides are ramping up cooperation amid fears of China's rising maritime activity.