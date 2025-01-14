Trump will be assertive in relation to Mexico, Canada, Greenland — Patrushev

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. US policy in the Mexican, Canadian, Panamanian, and Arctic areas will be assertive, Presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with KP.RU.

"US President-elect Donald Trump outlined his interests in relation to Greenland, the Panama Canal, Mexico, and Canada. Redrawing the world map to suit his interests and interfering in the affairs of countries on different continents is an American tradition," Patrushev said.

"There is no doubt that in all these areas the new administration will very assertively push through its own interests," he added.