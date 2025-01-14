Russian-Pakistani relations tip-top — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Moscow’s relations with Islamabad are the best they have ever been, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Our relations [with Pakistan] are on an upward trajectory and now, probably, is the most positive period in many decades. There are a range of projects to restore support for the Pakistani economy that started in the Soviet era," he told a news conference on the results of Russia’s diplomacy in 2024.

Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, Valentina Matviyenko, visited Pakistan in late October 2024 and reported the results of her visit to President Vladimir Putin. In late November 2024, speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, paid a return visit to Russia. He stated that his country’s cooperation with Russia was at an unprecedented level.