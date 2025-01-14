Armenia entitled to develop partnership with US, Russia also interested in ties — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The development of strategic partnership between Armenia and the United States is the sovereign right of Yerevan; Russia, for its part, intends to forge ties with the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on Yerevan’s intention to sign a strategic partnership agreement with Washington.

"It is a totally sovereign right of our Armenian friends. It is Armenia’s sovereign right to develop relations in all directions. We still proceed from the key point: we have our own bilateral relations with Armenia, we value these relations, and we intend to develop them further," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov emphasized that, in addition to bilateral relations, cooperation within integration processes, including the EAEU, is highly significant for Moscow. "This cooperation brings substantial benefits to Armenia and its people. This is the foundation of our approach," he concluded.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced earlier that the country's top diplomat Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will sign a strategic partnership agreement in Washington on January 14. The event is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow time (6 p.m. GMT) and will be broadcast on the official channels of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.