Putin offers deepest condolences over Gorbachev’s death — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin offers his deepest condolences over the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Vladimir Putin expresses his deepest condolences over the death of Mikhail Gorbachev. In the morning he will send a telegram with condolences to the relatives and friends," Peskov said.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the first and last president of the Soviet Union, died at the age of 91 after a serious and prolonged illness on Tuesday, the Central Clinical Hospital said.

Putin, as Russian president, met with Gorbachev several times. The last time he received the former Soviet leader in Novo-Ogaryovo in March 2006, the day after the politician's 75th birthday.

President Putin sent annual birthday greetings to Gorbachev on March 2. This year, the Russian leader noted in his telegram the rich life and high authority of the former head of the USSR, and emphasized his contribution to the implementation of social, charitable and educational projects and the development of international humanitarian cooperation. A year earlier, when Gorbachev was celebrating his 90th birthday, Putin pointed out in his congratulatory telegram to the first and last president of the USSR that the politician was "considered to be part of the constellation of bright and outstanding people and preeminent statesmen of our time who have had a major effect on national and global history.".