Putin instructs government to develop program for promoting Russian goods abroad

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government and the Russian Export Center to develop and approve the "Made in Russia" program aimed at promoting Russian goods abroad.

The order was given following an expanded meeting of the State Council Presidium in September.

The program should be prepared by the end of the year and include a "joint action plan for interested" government bodies at all levels, which should pay special attention to the need for "common approaches to organizing displays of Russian manufacturers at exhibition spaces in foreign countries," according to a list of orders published on the Kremlin website.

At a meeting in September, Putin praised the existing "Made in Russia" program, but stated the need to expand its scope. The President stressed that Russian goods with high added value should not only be recognizable, but also accessible to foreign buyers.