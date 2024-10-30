Kremlin spokesman lauds Hungarian PM’s constructive policy

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia has no plans to interfere in Europe’s domestic affairs but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s policy appeals to Moscow the most, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We have no desire at all to interfere in domestic European affairs," he said, commenting on the Hungarian premier’s remark about Brussels’ plot to change the government in his country.

"We certainly find Orban’s independent and constructive policy more appealing than the rather short-sighted and sometimes contradictory policy of the top EU diplomat," Peskov added. "However, we definitely have no plans to interfere in domestic squabbling in the EU," he stressed.

Earlier, Orban wrote on the X social media platform that "there’s an open conspiracy against Hungary" led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European People's Party (EPP) Manfred Weber, who heads the largest faction in the European Parliament. Orban vowed to prevent them from implementing their plans.

The Hungarian premier has long been engaged in debate with von der Leyen and Weber over the situation in his country, its policies and relations with other EU member states. Orban believes that the European Commission president and the EPP leader seek to weaken his government and openly support the Hungarian opposition.