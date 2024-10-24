Russia, North Korea strategic partnership treaty not directed against third countries

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Russia and North Korea is not posing threats to the security of third countries and is solely about the defense, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Thursday.

"Article 4 of the document is of particular importance, which provides for mutual military assistance in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation and the DPRK in the event that one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack by any state and finds itself in a state of war," Rudenko said speaking at a plenary session of the State Duma (the Russian parliament’s lower house).

"Therefore, the content of the aforementioned article clearly indicates that the treaty is defensive in nature, is not directed against the security of third countries, and is aimed at maintaining stability in the Northeast Asian region," he added.

The high-ranking Russian diplomat also said that Russia and North Korea had assumed obligations against joining other alliances that are directed against one of the parties to the treaty, as well as "not to provide their territory to third states in order to violate the sovereignty, security, territorial inviolability of the other party."

On October 14, the media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership with North Korea to the State Duma. The document was published in the Duma database.

According to the document, the sides vow to constantly maintain and develop their relations of comprehensive strategic partnership, based on the principle of mutual respect to national sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-intervention in internal affairs, equality and other principles of international law, related to friendly relations and cooperation between two states, with consideration of their national legislation and international obligations.

The sides seek to establish a global strategic stability and a fair multipolar international system, the accompanying memo says.