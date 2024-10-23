Over 2,500 special economic zones operational in BRICS — Putin

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. There are more than 2,500 special economic zones operating within the BRICS nations, and their collaboration should be intensified, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the BRICS Summit.

"More than two thousand five hundred special economic zones are currently functioning across BRICS," the Russian leader noted.

"We believe it is essential to establish direct connections between the management teams of these zones, which offer preferential and beneficial conditions," Putin emphasized. "This will enable them to share best practices in developing logistical hubs, localizing industrial production, and creating favorable global and competitive conditions for investors," he added.