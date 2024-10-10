MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the terms of the visa-free travel regime to all Georgian citizens - the new act, published on the official portal of legal information, no longer contains exceptions for which a visa was previously required.

In May 2023, the Russian authorities published a decree waving visas for Georgian citizens, thereby abolishing the visa regime introduced in 2000. The previous version of the document, however, held onto the visa requirement for those who enter Russia "for the purpose of labor activity or for a period of more than 90 days’ temporary stay, inter alia for the purpose of education."

The newest document allows visa-free entry for all categories of Georgian citizens without any exceptions. Georgia canceled the need for Russians to obtain a visa to visit the country in 2012.

Tbilisi severed diplomatic relations with Moscow following Russia’s recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008. In 2019-2023, there were no flights from Russia to Georgia, and all sales of tours to the country were banned. The current Georgian government has recognized the erroneous policy of pro-Western leadership led by Mikhail Saakashvili. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Moscow's readiness to assist in establishing peace between Tbilisi, Tskhinvali and Sukhumi. The Georgian authorities noted the importance of taking real action to stabilize the situation.

On October 4, the head of the Georgian diaspora in Russia David Tsetskhladze was included in the Presidential Council on Interethnic Relations.