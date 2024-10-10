Russia sees BRICS partner state platform as best expansion option — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Moscow sees the partner state platform as the best option for expanding the BRICS group, the Russian president's foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said.

"We believe that the ‘partner state’ formula is the best option in the current situation, where the number of BRICS countries has dramatically increased. There are now ten members," he said, when asked about Russia’s stance on BRICS’ expansion.

According to Ushakov, as the country holding the rotating BRICS chairmanship, Russia has been doing its best to help the new members smoothly integrate into all cooperation mechanisms within BRICS. "At this point, we believe that it would be more convenient to engage new members through the partner state platform," he concluded.